Janky Apple ID Security

I had another instance of my Apple ID mysteriously being locked. First, my iPhone wanted me to enter the password again, which I thought was the “normal” thing it has done every few months, almost since I got it. But after doing so it said that my account was locked.
Unlocking the account would require a 1-hour Security Delay, it said, because I had Stolen Device Protection enabled, and I was not at one of my familiar locations. I was at home. But I went to Settings ‣ Privacy & Security ‣ Location Services ‣ System Services ‣ Significant Locations to check, and for some reason the only location in the list was the grocery store that I go to once every two weeks. It didn’t figure out the location of the home/office where the phone spends nearly all its time and which is identified as Home in Apple Maps, Contacts, and Find My.
So I went to my Mac, where there was no delay to unlock the account. However, unlocking didn’t work. It had me enter the password, texted a code to my phone, and then wanted me to enter the password again, but the sheet was broken. I typed the password and clicked Sign In, and the button stayed grayed out, showed a spinner, and then stopped, but it neither accepted the password nor showed an error. It just got stuck with Sign In disabled. Isn’t the new System Settings great?
(Several of the other Apple ID–related sheets have odd layouts and non-standard behavior. If I were not already familiar with this being the unfortunate status quo, I might worry whether they were fake UI trying to phish me.)
(The iPhone version of System Settings also got stuck in a weird state, where the Apple ID Suggestions screen was showing a spinner and a Continue button that didn’t work. And the whole app was inset with a black border around it. I had to force-quit it. And then it got stuck again the same way.)
The only thing to do was to click Cancel to get out of the sheet. Both of my devices kept popping up alerts about signing in to my Apple ID, and I still didn’t want to wait an hour, so I quit System Settings and relaunched it. I followed the exact same procedure as before to unlock my account, but this time it let me do so using my Mac’s password instead of sending a code to the iPhone. And this time the final sheet asking for my Apple ID password worked.
The good news is that the phone automatically unlocked and made the Apple ID services available again. I didn’t have to enter the new password there.
The bad news is that I had to choose another new password for this account. And everything about this process made me feel less secure. If Stolen Device Protection doesn’t work properly, is it going to cause me real trouble sometime? Maybe I should just turn it off. Is there any way I can run my devices without them relying on my Apple ID? Alas, I don’t think so.
(I have another Apple ID that I use on my test Macs, and for some reason it needs to be unlocked every time I use it to sign in to a new installation. I’ve never been asked to reset its password, though.)
Update (2024-04-26): Dave Wood:
WTF #Apple. I’m minding my own business, and get an alert on my watch & phone. “Sign in with your AppleID”. Ok, why? I enter my password anyway. Then: Locked out. WTF? Then worse. I can’t unlock my account for an hour because I’m not at a familiar location. I’m home. Where I rarely leave. If my home isn’t familiar, where the hell is?
Same exact thing happened to my wife’s account earlier today.
Both of my apple IDs just got locked and hour ago. Passwords were over 2 years old so okay, that’s probably for the best but I changed the first one while taking off from Atlanta and then when I landed in charlotte, my other one also wanted to be changed. Did it on iPad since the lock was active on my iPhone. I have 2 Mac’s at home that will need to be updated to the new passcode when I get home. I thought it’s just because I was out of the country and Apple flagged both.
Not 20 minutes after reading your article the same thing happened to me, including having to set a new password. Weird!
Although I was at home and Stolen Device Protection did recognise that.
This happened to me less than 10 minutes ago
I also had this happen to me tonight. Probably a silent forced password reset for an intrusion or something
Xcodes is causing serious problems with my AppleID (apple keeps locking it for “security reasons”).
The same thing happened to me and I wasn’t using Xcode. A few people got password reset requests this afternoon
Marc:
Same things here, and it also wiped out my application specific passwords which caused problems with several apps.
Same boat. Watch, then iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV all did this. I spoke to a chat agent about it, and they wouldn’t tell me what happened, only that “sometimes random security improvements are added to your account”.
leo:
Happened to me this afternoon
I got this on an old iPad used for listening to podcasts in the kitchen about 8pm, then all devices were locked. Only after many attempts I got my MBP connected and the iCloud pw reset. Then I could start getting all other devices unlocked with the new password.
It felt more like a hack than something Apple intended.
Anyone else have their Apple ID locked tonight randomly? I had to re-login on all my devices after a password change and a reset of all my app-specific passwords...
Apple’s System Status webpage doesn’t indicate that any of its services are having issues this evening. Still, it’s clear based on social media reports that something wonky is going on behind the scenes at Apple.
same here with the significant locations messed up.
My iPhone's "Significant Locations” aren't that. Apparently I live in the woods 2km from my actual home, and the fact that I can't get more details about the other 100s of location records it saved isn’t building confidence
This is why I have my AppleID protected by a YubiKey (well three of them actually).
Same thing happened to me tonight. Just a terrible and confusing experience.
Same thing for me. I’m turning off Stolen Device Protection. What a disaster if this happens while traveling or anywhere but home
Same things here, and it also wiped out my application specific passwords which caused problems with several apps.
Had to create new passwords for each of them.
Took a while to get everything reconfigured and synched on my MacBook Pro and iPhone.
I have been plagued with this for months. My iCloud account locks every 1-2 days and I have to unlock it. Sometimes I can unlock it without a password, other times I need to change it. I’ve phone Apple support and they’ve been mostly unhelpful.
The EXACT same thing just happened to me. Was convinced someone was trying to hack me, and it didn't seem like I was going to be able to get back into my account.
Apple seriously needs to get this sorted - It's discouraging me from ever trusting them again.
I have the security delay set for "always" instead of at familiar locations. Is there a reason an hour delay is infeasible? Its not like your data is gone for an hour, it just cant sync, right? That seems better than a stolen phone and account...
@Anonymous In theory, it should be usable, though semi-offline, for that hour, but it’s really annoying to have it keep popping up alerts asking me to log in, and I have low confidence that the system and apps are well tested in that state. Also, the brokenness makes me worried that there are other problems with this feature. Like maybe it will escalate to a longer delay than what it’s supposed to or require another device to unlock. The feature sounds good, but I no longer trust it and would prefer something simpler and more reliable. I’m careful about entering my passcode in public.
Earlier tonight it popped up on all three devices I was actively using (Watch, TV, iPhone) and demanded my Apple ID password be reentered in Settings. I just tapped Not Now until it went away, which took 5 or 6 taps, then it would go away for 5 or 10 minutes and come back. It did that for three or four cycles and then stopped entirely. I just assume that something failed to renew a token due to a server being down or glitching. I’ve seen it do this a few times in the past and it usually clears itself up.
I don’t have the security delay enabled, FWIW.
So happy (and unhappy) that I read this today, a couple of hours after the same thing happened to me. I did a Messages chat with Apple Support to resolve this, which eventually involved resetting my iCloud password and now reconnecting on all of my personal devices. And our Apple TVs. And probably something else. So annoying. But sort of glad I am not alone.
I had the same thing happen on April 4th with an account only used with one computer. I was able to unlock it without any problems and changed the password. A couple days later I kept getting a dialog telling me that it couldn't log into iMessage because of a problem with the account, which was weird since I've never used iMessage with this account/computer. A Google search suggested an error, and restarting the computer made it stop.
Concerned, I tried to look for account activity, but couldn't find it anywhere. (This might be because I've turned off most analytics and logging though.) A search suggests that there isn't one beyond a list of devices associated with the account. I requested a download of my Apple ID data, but it didn't show anything useful. Both Google and Microsoft will show account activity, and Microsoft will even show unsuccessful login attempts.
I'm a bit relieved that I'm not the only one this has happened to, but now I'm wondering if something is happening at Apple. A failure or intrusion?
This is driving me crazy, can you please layout how to do it without having to use your phone number? It’s not recognizing it, my Mac.com account stopped getting emails at 4:10pm this afternoon. I get to the part about having to unlock my account by verifying and changing my password, but here comes the phone number option and it’s not working. This includes doing it on the web. My devices aren’t recognizing each other- ugh this sucks
Oh thank goodness it wasn't just me, was drifting to sleep when I got the notification, thought I'd been hacked. Essentially the same symptoms as Michael except I was also asked to find another device (iMac, in other room) to unlock, which was showing both a system dialog saying that FaceTime needed me to sign in again and the notification for my account being locked, which just took me to the iCloud pane, security section, to change my password, which I had no choice but to do, after backing out of that broken password verification sheet, but at least I'd bypassed the stupid stolen device protection delay, which I will probably still not turn off. All very shitty, and I'm now very, very, very glad that my passwords are all locally stored in Strongbox, the vault on my NAS, accessible through a VPN under my control with no Apple bits involved. I checked my iCloud Drive for any text files, made sure none of them were absolutely critical to authentication, also discovering that my app-specific passwords no longer worked (FFS!) and that my AirPods pairing keys had been zapped, even when I restarted everything, and even though they showed up fine in Bluetooth settings and could still be manually connected. Took the opportunity to look through and correct all my passwords to ensure everything was accounted for including my new Apple ID password, which in fairness benefited from a change after many years and probably woke me up to do a task that I would have otherwise put off, found during this process that Strongbox, though not perfect, really is the right choice for me; highly recommend. So all in all just a really great way to be woken back up, not. Now having some tea, listening to an audiobook, and ranting on the Internet. Thank you Apple, your momumental incompetence is truly unmatched. Have one of these Apple stickers.
Had this happen and it really bothered me. Phone told me I could verifiy using one of my other devices but all of them were locked as well, but would let me send a code to the phone via SMS, which lead to a password reset. Talked to Apple Support to see if there was any insight as to *why* but they couldn't tell me.
Weird inscrutable issues with Apple's black box services is why I'm trying to transition away from them as much as I can. Unfortunately there's nothing I can do about having an Apple developer account so long as I'm an Apple developer.
Pro tip: most of the app-specific passwords were actually former SMTP credentials, now obsoleted by having a single OpenSMTPD relay set up on the network. So set up a relay, tell all your apps to use that, make sure the one password is correct in the relay configuration. Bonus: errors are even reported when you are offline (you won't get them till you're back online and your SMTP server has relayed them to their final destination where you'll pick them up and read them, unless of course you are running a local mail server).
Snap, down to it saying I was not at a significant location when I’m at home.
This just happened to me when I got up Saturday morning in the UK. After resetting my Apple ID password on my phone, I have to do it on my watch, my iPad mini, my iPad Pro, my iMac, my MacBook Air, my Mac mini, my Apple TV… i’m not sure if I also have to do it individually on my five HomePods – four of them in two stereo pairs, which might mean just one password reset per pair. Not to mention apps specific passwords for a couple of apps I use. Thank you Apple for making me waste an hour or two on Saturday morning.
The same thing hit me last night seeing it first while watching Apple TV then all devices. I do not have Stolen Device Protection turned on. Whatever glitch caused this it also wiped out ALL App Specific Passwords I have. Noticing this morning that things like Reminders are syncing slowly if at all.
As I've come to rely on iCloud more -- Ulysses writing projects, medical records shared between desktop and laptop, snapshot photo archives, among many other uses -- this terrifies me. Getting permanently locked out of my Apple ID would be devastating. I realize this is not exactly what we're talking about here, but it has happened to people, and the recent shenanigans sort of points to the potential of it. It's not clear to me that we (i.e. humans) can build and maintain systems of the complexity we've unleashed. The pace of "improvement" is greater than the pace of maintenance, IMO. The fact that all this is managed by Eddie Cue, noted happy-go-lucky sports and race car enthusiast, is not encouraging. iCloud shouldn't be under "Services," but under some sort of core technology / infrastructure tech lead, more like the profile of Johny Srouji.
Same here. Have not been able to get back in since last night. Contacted Apple and they cannot get me in. I can’t change password because it’s linked to my iCloud account. Also cannot create a new iCloud account
Hmm, I just had my Apple ID get mysteriously locked too. That process is pretty sketchy feeling, and I'm at home, with all my devices at hand.