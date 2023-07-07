French Bill to Allow Police to Commandeer Phones

Friday, July 7, 2023

Tosin Ajuwon (via Hacker News, 2, 3):

A bill that would allow police in France to spy on suspects by remotely activating cameras, microphone including GPS of their phones has been passed. The bill allows the geolocation of crime suspects, covering other devices like laptops, cars and connected devices, just as it could be remotely activated to record sound and images of people suspected of terror offences, as well as delinquency and organised crime.

I hope that Tim Cook will have a statement about whether this is possible with Apple devices. Has Apple has been asked to assist or has it been done via exploits? Edward Snowden has mentioned stuff like this before, but I don’t recall seeing specifics about which devices were affected.

Google and Meta have proactively announced that they will block links to Canadian news sources over a link tax. Would Apple go to bat for privacy?

Previously: