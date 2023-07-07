French Bill to Allow Police to Commandeer Phones
Tosin Ajuwon (via Hacker News, 2, 3):
A bill that would allow police in France to spy on suspects by remotely activating cameras, microphone including GPS of their phones has been passed.
The bill allows the geolocation of crime suspects, covering other devices like laptops, cars and connected devices, just as it could be remotely activated to record sound and images of people suspected of terror offences, as well as delinquency and organised crime.
I hope that Tim Cook will have a statement about whether this is possible with Apple devices. Has Apple has been asked to assist or has it been done via exploits? Edward Snowden has mentioned stuff like this before, but I don’t recall seeing specifics about which devices were affected.
Google and Meta have proactively announced that they will block links to Canadian news sources over a link tax. Would Apple go to bat for privacy?
Surely it will done using exploits?
@Kristoffer: yes, think Vault 7 (The trove of CIA exploits that Assange most likely is in prison for releasing).
Data collection like this is already possible (see Snowden's NSA revelations). But it can't be used in a court of law. Hence the whole "parallel construction" thing.
This will make such recordings directly usable in court. So your conversation with a friend can be held against you.
It's worse than 1984 or the USSR. In 1984, the "TV" would listen to you, but you could go somewhere else. Similarly, in the USSR, your apartment might be bugged, but you could go have a walk with a friend in a park. Here, you are listened to in any public space where other people's devices might hear you. Using location data, it should be possible to record multiple audio streams from nearby devices, then use independent component analysis to extract each conversation. Thus what you say will be heard, even if you and your friend have no phones on them. The only actual security will be to go talk to your friend in a wilderness far from other people.
@Michael Tsai: Vault 7 targetted iPhones and OS-X too.
If Apple gave a shit, they would add a switch to the outside of their devices that hard disconnected the cameras, microphones and location services, so that if the phone were hacked, it would still not be able to access those features.
@Unix Agree with the physical disconnect switch. I wish Silent Mode disconnected all sensors, too. There should be a hard switch on all MacBooks, too.
Since Apple’s privacy stance is largely marketing, I suspect we won’t get our privacy switches until they are forced to implement the upcoming EU regulation:
> EU: Smartphones Must Have User-Replaceable Batteries by 2027
Watch: “Privacy” Apple will make a battery swap require tooling.
> I wish Silent Mode disconnected all sensors, too.
Err, but this would make Silent Mode basically useless for people who leave it on most or all the time. I’d need to remember to toggle the silent mode switch every time I receive a call, want to take a photo, unlock with FaceID, etc.
Since this is meant to be a physical disconnect, you can’t simply let users opt-out via a software preference.
The proposed law is terrible, and our civil liberties groups are fighting it. But it's about making it legal for the cops to hack people's phones, which is currently illegal in France. I wouldn't expect anything from Apole about this, as that sort of thing is accepted in the US