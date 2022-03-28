Special App Store Behavior for Disney+ Subscriptions
iOS biz people… Subscription price increase as mere NOTICE instead of having to confirm, else subs expires.
Is this new behavior for everyone or exclusive to Disney+?
“The [Apple Developer] program & access to the App Store is designed to be fair to all developers, regardless of size or influence.”
(This behavior is exclusive to Disney.)
[For] everyone else, the user have to accept the new price or the subscription terminates. With Disney, the subscription will auto-renew at the higher price if the user doesn’t take action.
In a few years, we’ll be told there was already an “established program” for this.
A consistent subscriptions experience is supposedly one of the advantages of the App Store. But Apple privileges its own services, too. If you unsubscribe from Apple Arcade or Apple News+ early (e.g. so you don’t forget to do so before it renews or because of uncertainty about how many days/hours of lead time you need to give it to avoid being charged) you’ll lose access immediately, whereas third-party apps are required to let you keep using the app/service until the paid period actually ends.
Just to note that I unsubscribed from Apple Arcade the other day and can still access it until 22 April.
@Jamie Did it say April 22, or maybe some apps haven’t checked the subscription status yet? I just test-cancelled, and it says the service “will end immediately” and I will be “unable to play any Apple Arcade games.”
@Michael It says ‘Expires 22 April 2022’, then ‘If you resubscribe, your new subscription will begin on 22 April 2022.’ I’ve been able to download a game since unsubscribing. I’m in the UK; maybe there are local laws which means it’s different to how it works in the States.
@Jamie Ah, yes, I think I recall reading that Apple had different behavior to comply with laws in certain countries. It’s really disappointing that this makes the behavior less consistent and that they go out of their way to be more customer-hostile where allowed.
What the hell, Apple?