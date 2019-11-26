Gatekeeper Override for Indirect Launching
The first time I tried to publish new images to Flickr, Lightroom aborted and the OS put up a dialog warning me that the app “magick” isn’t signed and so it might be dangerous, so the OS wouldn’t let it launch. “magick” is part of the ImageMagick graphics tool suite, a commonly used set of image manipulation tools; as of today the developers haven’t signed it with a developer certificate from Apple, so Apple’s Gatekeeper will reject it.
You can tell the OS to let the app run, but it’s not obvious where to do that. Here’s how:
Try to export some images and get the warning dialog. Then open up the System Preferences app and navigate to the “Security and Privacy” section and the “General” tab. At the bottom of that tab, you should see some text similar to the warning you got in the dialog. There’s an “Allow” button there. If you click it, you’re approving that app as something that’s okay to be launched.
When launching an app directly, the workaround is easier: you can Control-click and choose Open from the contextual menu.
In both cases, why doesn’t the alert tell you how to resolve the problem (if you do, in fact, trust the software)? In my view, this is poor design and essentially security through obscurity. Apple decided that they don’t want you to run unsigned software, but they don’t want to (or realistically can’t) completely forbid it, so they provide an escape hatch but keep it hidden. macOS doesn’t trust the user to make the right decision, so it acts as though there’s no choice.
It could have explained the situation, from Apple’s point of view, and perhaps required a few extra clicks to confirm. But instead it makes it look like an unsolvable problem. Most customers will probably give up. Some will enter the text into Google and find who-knows-what. In other words, Apple is delegating the explanation to an unknown third party.
Today I upgraded both of my fairly new Macs to the Catalina OS. Then I tried to run Skype. On my MacBook Pro, it wouldn’t load. On my MacBook Air, it launched fine, but wouldn’t work. Had to use an iPad. Is this Apple’s way of forcing a switch to the iPad from the Mac? WTF?
Note: Skype was up to date. Even so, on one of the Macs, I tried downloading it again from the Web and was told my Mac couldn’t run it because Apple couldn’t check it for malware. I saw no opt out from this warning box. Again, WTF?
Again, the alert presents it as if something is broken. The app certainly could be checked for malware. It’s just that Apple has decided to only do the check in a particular way. The app certainly could be launched without the check, but Apple has decided not to tell you that.
Update (2019-11-27): Rosyna Keller:
There’s no need to google or anything. The dialog that comes up has a help button that can be clicked and discusses the options…
I should have mentioned that, but I don’t think it’s a good solution:
On macOS 10.15.1, the help button for the non-notarized app alert doesn’t work. Nothing happens when you click it (FB7468522).
The one in the alert for an unsigned app does open a help page, though the override info is hidden on another page that’s linked from the end of a seemingly unrelated paragraph at the bottom of the page. The relevant paragraph is not visible with the default window size, and the scrollbar is invisible by default so the user may not realize that scrolling is possible.
This help page doesn’t mention the solution to Von Rospach’s indirect launching problem.
My experience (from answering customer support) is that many users simply don’t see help buttons in alerts. I really have had people e-mail me who Googled the text and didn’t see the help button. I’ve even tried writing the text of the alert to mention that a help button is available, but users will often miss anything that is not given a textual button. If Walt Mossberg can’t figure it out, it probably needs to be redesigned.
I mean, I understand Apple building the UX for the 90% of consumers who buy a mac, but I would prefer a different user type in the Users & Groups to having to constantly affirm that I want to go against recommended practice.
Just Works.
I remember Just Works. You know for graphic designers, and writers, who are smart, but don't want to jump through a whole lot of hoops. They could just buy a mac. And it would just...work.
So, one question if you're an App developer:
Why don't you notarize your Cocoa App ? It does not need you to sandbox it or submit it to Mac App Store.
I don't think it's a execuse that **I don't want to pay 99$ just to code sign**. Because if you're deploy commercial App, this is not a pain. If you're a in-dependent App developer, you already have the way to workaround it, right ?
That exchange with Keller trying to run interference for Apple's dark patterns is great.
“You hadn’t exactly gone out of your way to call attention to them had you? I mean like actually telling anybody or anything.”
“But the plans were on display...”
“On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them.”
“That’s the display department.”
“With a torch.”
“Ah, well the lights had probably gone.”
“So had the stairs.”
“But look, you found the notice didn’t you?”
“Yes,” said Arthur, “yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying Beware of the Leopard.”
Speaking of Leopards, remember when that nondescript grey button (which may or may not do anything) used to be an attention-calling purple?
@DreamPiggy It’s a pain because the notarization infrastructure is sometimes slow or doesn’t work, but, yes, everyone should be doing it. The main issue for users is that some apps haven’t been updated yet or won’t be because they are no longer maintained.
@Michael Tsai that's not how it works. There are two different behaviours:
Unsigned app: right-click -> open will show a button to run the app
Signed app (after the notarization deadline) but not notarized: right-click -> open or normal open will not show the button to run the app.
If the app had been signed before the deadline, it would have worked. It means Microsoft updated Skype recently, and forgot to notarise it.
@Damiano I’m not sure what you are disputing here. I was discussing the alerts that you get when you don’t Control-click. Those don’t have Open buttons. Not sure what’s going on with Skype; it could have been notarized but not stapled and there was an error talking to the server, or some other bug.
I'm just one guy, but I've been a Mac user since 1991 and I have never noticed that the round question mark is actually a button that will lead to a Help file. Maybe I'm dumb. But if was a button that said Help next to the OK button, I might be inclined to click it to see if I could find a solution. To me, the current dialog box as-is seems to be more of a "Sorry, nothing can be done. Click OK to confirm you're screwed." alert.
Remember the days when Apple used to be celebrated for excellent UX?