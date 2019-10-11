Mail Data Loss in macOS 10.15
I’m working on more posts about the Catalina release, but I wanted to start with a short warning. I’ve heard a bunch of reports of data loss in Apple Mail. Thankfully, none seem to be caused by my apps. (Ironically, one of the bugs I’ve encountered is the inability to delete messages via AppleScript.) And, in fact, most of the damage has occurred without my Mail plug-in even being installed. Nevertheless, people contact me because it’s not unreasonable to wonder if third-party software is to blame, and I also hear from people who want a second opinion because what Apple support told them didn’t make sense.
What I’m hearing:
Updating Mail’s data store from Mojave to Catalina sometimes says that it succeeded, but large numbers of messages turn out to be missing or incomplete.
Moving messages between mailboxes, both via drag-and-drop and AppleScript, can result in a blank message (only headers) on the Mac. If the message was moved to a server mailbox, other devices see the message as deleted. And eventually this syncs back to the first Mac, where the message disappears as well.
I don’t know whether these are due to Mail bugs or to other factors such as problems on the Mac or with the mail server. But my advice is to hold off on updating to Catalina for now. These sorts of issues are pernicious because:
You may not notice that anything is wrong unless you are looking at the particular mailbox or messages that are affected.
Because the data is synced to the server, problems can propagate to other Macs and iOS devices.
Making a backup is difficult because, even if you set the preference, Mail no longer automatically fully downloads all messages. So the backup of the local data will necessarily be incomplete. (See EagleFiler’s Importing Attachments instructions for more about this. I’m happy to have most of my mail archived outside of Mail.)
- Restoring a backup is difficult because Mail data is constantly changing. There is no straightforward way to merge restored data in with messages received since the last backup, and also with the live data on the server.
Of course, it’s good to make backups anyway.
Apple advisors are apparently telling customers that if Mail data gets lost on Catalina, it can’t be recovered from a Time Machine backup that was made using Mojave. This didn’t make sense to me, and I’ve verified that it’s not the case. You can use Time Machine to get at previous versions of the folders in Mail’s data store, and then use the File ‣ Import Mailboxes… command to selectively import them into Catalina Mail. Since they import as new, local mailboxes, this shouldn’t affect messages that are on the server.
I also think that the advice to restore the whole Mac to Mojave makes no sense because as soon as you launch Mail it’s going to delete all the messages that were deleted on the server. In order to actually restore them, you have to make copies of the messages that might have already been deleted. That’s what Import Mailboxes does.
Update (2019-10-11): See also: Howard Oakley, TidBITS, Hacker News.
Update (2019-10-12): See also: MacRumors, iMore.
@Benedict Yes, I forgot to mention that I also heard similar reports from users updating to iOS 13 (before Catalina was out). I don’t recall this happening with any prior OS update. I think they share a lot of code.
Thanks for the warning — I’d be interested in hearing what strategies you use to archive your messages outside of mail.
@Morgan (1) I regularly archive messages to EagleFiler, which I wrote partially for this purpose. It converts Mail’s data store to standard mbox files and checksums them so their integrity can be verified later. (2) For messages that I don’t actually need to access across multiple devices, I have Mail rules that move them to local mailboxes (“On My Mac”). This ensures that there’s a complete local copy (with all the attachments) that will make it into the regular backups of my Mac. (This only works when the messages are processed by rules as they arrive. If you manually move messages to local mailboxes later, even if via rules, that does not force Mail to fully download them; it can actually lead to data loss as Mail saves the incomplete message locally and deletes the complete copy that’s on the server.)
The main issue I and others have noticed is that Mail.app shows blank Sent folder/mailbox from GMail/GSuite accounts. Here is a thread on the issue from other users:
There's also Mail Archiver X, which can archive emails either directly from IMAP or from the local Mail.app's database.
I lost a lot of email messages when upgrading to Catalina. I would not have noticed except that some of my email accounts - which, apart from my Apple ID accounts - are all POP accounts so are not on any remote servers, seemed to have a surprisingly small number of messages after upgrading. I have a total of more than 100,000 messages going back about 15 years. On checking I found that some of my accounts were missing thousands of messages. Which was obviously very worrying.
Luckily I had backed up before upgrading and I painstakingly imported the missing emails from my backup. It took many hours and wasn't altogether successful because some sent emails are now logged not by recipient but by sender (me) which is not very useful. But I think/ hope I managed to find almost all the missing emails.
I am not a Mac expert but I noticed that after upgrading Catalina had created a new folder: user/library/mail/V7 which was not in Mojave, where my messages are now stored.
Perhaps this has something to do with the problem?
I should add that I had backed up not via Time Machine, which I have always found problematic, but via SuperDuper so I had a complete backup from which I could copy my missing messages.
When the users move from v6 to v7 would the size of the folder be very different than before?
Import Mailboxes isn't a good idea because you would end up with even more duplicate emails than you have anyways in Mail.
The problems with deleting emails with AppleScript isn't really new. You can't even check if the deletion went okay or not.
There is a bug in Mail under iPadOS 13.1.2. If you send an email to yourself (say to read on a different device), it will appear in your Inbox and in your Sent box, as expected. If you move the copy in your Sent box to the Trash and then Delete it, the copy in your Inbox is deleted, too (and from your other device). That didn’t happen under iOS 12.4.
@Sam Each major new version of Mail migrates to a new folder, i.e. V6 on Mojave and V7 on Catalina. So that’s normal, and it’s good because it keeps the different versions of the data store separate.
SuperDuper is great, but I think it doesn’t fully support Catalina yet.
@Beatrix I think the file format hasn’t changed much this year (whereas a few years back the way attachments were stored changed). So in theory the sizes should be similar. However, I have also seen (going back a long time) that sometimes when the data store is rebuilt it throws out all the local copies of messages that are on the server. So in that case the V7 would temporarily be much smaller.
Yes, duplicates are a problem (#4), but that can be fixed. It’s much better to have duplicates than to lose your mail.
Deleting e-mails via AppleScript has always had issues, but it’s gone from working something like 99% of the time to failing 99% of the time.
Since updating to Catalina (and the new version of Spamsieve) my emails are no longer removed from my inbox, though they also appear in the Spam folder. I have a MacBook pro 2016 using Apple Mail, with Gmail, as the account/server. Any thoughts?
@Eric I haven’t heard of that issue before. Please contact SpamSieve support.
I routinely go through the pain of manually exporting all of my e-mail off Mail.app onto .mbox to prevent this kind of thing, since ever since they started messing up .emlx and storing attachments separately that the SQLite metadata stores have had a number of issues.
I suspect that in many cases mail messages are indexed by something else than the Message-ID header (which is in itself prone to duplicates) and that the indexes get confused, but overall (and having used Mail.app since the NeXT days), whatever has happened this time around is an(other) egregious failure of QA at Apple. There simply is no excuse for the amount of bugs that have shipped in macOS (and iOS), and for someone like me (with an e-mail folder tree that goes back to 1998) this means I won't be upgrading to Catalina until they sort it out.
(Ironically, I am more likely to move to an iPad Pro full-time for my personal stuff and set up a Windows or Linux box to work - I have a lot more trust on either of them to deliver stable releases right now...)
Not only data loss but the whole e mail program does not work on a mac book 2018. On a mac book pro early 2013 everything is almost ok. Sad because the mac book from 2018 is for work. Deleting te boxen en re install does not seem to work. disaster!
@Rui Unless it’s been fixed in 10.15, the built-in export from Mail to mbox is problematic because it doesn’t properly escape the “From ” lines (so message boundaries will get messed up if you import into anything other than Mail, which reads the boundaries from sidecar metadata) and it doesn’t download attachments that are not already cached locally. EagleFiler avoids this by generating the mbox itself and checking that all the attachments are there, and it also saves the metadata that mbox doesn’t support.
I experienced data loss when upgrading from iOS 12 to 13. I had some drafts that were not synced with the server. When I upgraded the tabs for the drafts remained but their contents was missing. I wonder if the Mail apps on iOS and MacOS share code.