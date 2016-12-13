macOS 10.12.2 Removes Battery Time Remaining Estimate

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 [Tweets] [Favorites]

Jim Dalrymple (MacRumors, Hacker News, 9to5Mac, Slashdot):

Some users have reported problems with battery life, but Apple told me that after a lot of testing they stand behind the 10 hour battery life with the new MacBook Pro. However, to help users better determine the battery life, Apple has removed the “time remaining” indicator from the battery icon in the menu bar with the latest update. You can still see the image on the top of the screen, and you can see the percentage, but you will no longer be able to see how much time is remaining before your battery dies. The reason for removing it is very simple: it wasn’t accurate.

John Gruber:

This is like being late for work and fixing it by breaking your watch.

Benjamin Mayo:

My personal experience is that this estimate was always widely inaccurate on every MacBook I’ve owned. It would change erratically and jump from seven hours to three hours on a whim, based on whatever intensive task was just opened. Its removal doesn’t come as a hindrance, therefore, because I was never really basing my computer usage around what that readout said. Some Windows manufacturers have already removed battery time estimates from their PC laptops. The new update makes the Mac mirror how iOS has always worked[…]

I tend to think that an inaccurate (but constantly updating) estimate is better than none. Otherwise, people will have to make their own estimates, which takes attention and is likely to be even less accurate. I never liked how the estimate claimed to be accurate down to the minute. I would like to see an estimate with fewer significant digits, both to hide the erratic changes and to avoid over-representing the accuracy.

Secondly, would this have even become an issue if Apple hadn’t made the new MacBook Pro’s battery smaller? This smells like a software bandaid for a hardware problem, like when they responded to antenna problems by making the iPhone signal strength bars taller.

Update (2016-12-13): Marco Arment:

My 15-inch 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is pretty good in most ways, but it’s a noticeable regression in battery life from the previous generation. Apple claims it lasts 10 hours, but I’ve never gotten that — in a fairly light web-productivity workload, I average around 5–7 hours, and if I’m using Xcode, I’m lucky to get 4–5 hours. […] Having used Apple laptops for over a decade, I’ve always found the time-remaining estimate to also be a good indicator of how much power I’m burning with my current activities so I can “budget” my battery usage when I’m going to need it. […] A percentage only tells you the current state, not the rate of change — it would take much longer to notice an unexpected power drain from the percentage alone.

Mike Flegel:

“Mileage estimates in a Tesla depend on a lot of factors, so we’re going to get rid of Distance-to-Empty. You’re welcome.”

Update (2016-12-14): John Gruber:

I know iOS has never had a time remaining estimate. That’s fine for iOS. I think it’s useful on MacBooks, especially just as a loose estimate.

McCloud:

On iOS, the battery % indicator is not a battery % indicator. It’s a time remaining, converted to % with some fudge factors.

This is why on iOS you can sometimes see the battery % go up after you exit a power hungry app.

There is more information about that here and here.

Update (2016-12-15): You can still get time remaining estimates using Activity Monitor, iStat Menus, Outlet, and pmset.

