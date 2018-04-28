Apple Officially Discontinues AirPort Router Line
Zac Hall (MacRumors, Hacker News):
Apple is officially exiting the wireless router business and selling off its remaining inventory of AirPort products. This includes the AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme, and both models of AirPort Time Capsule.
[…]
So why discontinue the AirPort line today and not sooner? That’s unclear, but Apple’s formal announcement confirms what was already largely accepted: the AirPort line is dead.
Why indeed, if it’s true that the team was disbanded years ago. This feels like the situation with the Mac Pro (also last updated in 2013), where Apple seemingly stopped working on improvements and let it languish, until it finally decided whether to cancel the line. Was the strategy to keep selling a dead-end product at full price until the money stopped rolling in or their offering became too embarrassingly behind? If there was any chance they wanted to stay in the router business, you’d think they would have been working on the next version as soon as the 6th generation shipped. Apple has a strong track record when it rolls. Any time it stops is a bad sign.
Wi-Fi is somewhat analogous to printers in that Apple needed to help get a new technology started in the market. In time, there were lots of good printers to choose from, but then the market regressed. After buying a number of terrible printers from leading brands, I kind of wished Apple were still making them. (Then I discovered Brother; it turns out its printers are OK.) Printers are not strategic these days, so not having a great one doesn’t hurt Apple; it’s just a minor missed opportunity for differentiation.
How much do routers matter now? I would argue that Wi-Fi is more strategic now than printers were when Apple discontinued them, and that there’s more room for innovation. First, all of its devices depend on Wi-Fi, so it’s an unavoidable part of the product experience. In theory, Apple could offer more reliable hardware and make sure its products are the first to support new standards, even drive those standards. At least this once was the case; by the end, Apple was late patching security flaws in its own routers. But at least it patched them, and I bet more customers were able to update than with many other brands.
An Apple committed to routers seems like a good fit for Tim Cook’s security and privacy vision. Apple is the company that keeps its old devices updated with the latest software. Apple is the company that you can trust with your privacy. But with AirPort dead, I’m now using a Google Wi-Fi. (I wonder why Google chose to enter this market around the time Apple disbanded the AirPort team.) Google Wi-Fi is easy to use and works well, but I don’t really like that it’s tied to my Google account and controlled from the cloud. Eero, from what I’ve read, also requires an account and relies on the cloud. And, unlike Apple, neither offers a Mac app for configuration.
Even after Apple stopped being a market leader, I think there was value in offering an easy, trusted solution. Instead, Apple now offers a very basic guide with the comforting disclaimer: “Information about products not manufactured by Apple, or independent websites not controlled or tested by Apple, is provided without recommendation or endorsement. Apple assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of third-party websites or products. Apple makes no representations regarding third-party website accuracy or reliability. Risks are inherent in the use of the Internet.”
Then there is the question of the features AirPort offered that its replacements don’t: AirPlay, printer and scanner sharing, file sharing, Time Capsule. Bluetooth is more widely supported than AirPlay, but I don’t think it’s better or easier to use. With no way to connect my printer to Google Wi-Fi, I ended up buying a new one that has Wi-Fi built-in. I’m not aware of any alternatives that make file sharing and Time Machine backups as easy. Directly connected USB drives are inconvenient for laptops, and there aren’t a lot of great online backup solutions available, either. It seems like Apple is just forfeiting some Mac advantages.
I think there’s no doubt that discontinuing AirPort makes the Mac/iOS networking experience worse, at least compared with what it could be if Apple kept the line updated. So the real question is, what are we getting in return? Was keeping AirPort updated a major distraction for the company? Are good engineers so scarce that Apple needs them working on another project?
Previously: Apple Comments on AirPort’s Future, KRACK: Breaking WPA2 by Forcing Nonce Reuse, Apple Abandons Development of Wireless Routers.
https://twitter.com/stroughtonsmith/status/989630011895369728
Steve Troughton-Smith's tweet from one of the linked Twitter threads in the OP is very strange. Reposted text below:
"One of the great things about AirPort was that when Apple introduced a new wireless standard, sometimes before anybody else, you could virtually instantly upgrade all your home infrastructure with it without waiting for third parties to decide whether they want to implement it 😪"
What does this even mean? Apple doesn't introduce new Wireless standards....or else they weren't standards to begin with. 802.11a/b/g/n/ac are not Apple specific things. Let's just say Apple brought something to the table with their AirPort routers, how would you instantly upgrade your home infrastructure with a new protocol without buying all new gear? Older Airport Extreme Macs used to have industry standard mini PCI WiFi cards, but even older model 802.11b Airport devices most certainly did not and later model Macs don't have industry standard parts either....
Can someone parse the text for me, I'm so lost here.
Tried, Netgear, ASUS, Dlink, Tp-Link, Linksys, Belkin. I think all these combined would be 70% of world wide market shares?
Apart from one or two top end Model in those brands, none of them had the stability of Apple's Airport, none of them had the ease of use of AirPort.
Many models would crash every now and then. Slow down every now and then, doesn't even work with you have more then 4 - 5 people using WiFi, some overheat and crash if you do have Air Con in summer.
Only Apple Airport had all these sorted out. The only possible criticism is that is WAN is limited to 3/400Mbps, its wireless performance isn't top notch, which I could care less, and no mesh support. But mesh isn't even a stvndleise thing anyway and 802.11ax will hopefully fix that.
And how would I trust any other brand for security and privacy purposess.
I was hoping one day Apple TV would have the router function integrated.
>What does this even mean?
I think there were cases in the past where Apple shipped hardware and software that supported new (or in-development) wifi specs before most other vendors did. And because Apple controls a lot of the devices in a lot of people's homes, it could do that without creating compatibility issues (caused by inconsistent interpretation of in-development specs by different vendors).
"Honestly, besides Time Machine support and AirPlay, what do these Apple networking devices really offer as differentiators?"
The – by far – easiest setup process. At a time when router setup was more or less a pain in the ass the setup of AirPort Extreme could not have been simpler, thanks to the integration with macOS. Which is exactly the experience Apple could and should offer to users who are not interested in details and just want something that work. (Want to extend the network with another router. Just turn in on and your Mac will prompt you with a suggestion to extend current network. Still amazed of how easy that was.)
But, aside from that, I have to second what Ed wrote.
I spent a decade using wifi routers from almost all popular consumer brands and the all sucked more or less. Yes, AirPort Extreme was twice the price (that was the reason I stayed away from it for so long) and I didn't even use Time Machine or the AirPrint feature. Still it was worth it just because of the stability. The ease of use was a bonus for me, I could handle the more technical setups, but I was so tired of reboots and troubleshooting bad wifi. AirPort Extreme solved that for me.
@Ed Yes, the sheer unreliability of other brands I tried was amazing: both crashes and early deaths. (So far, Google Wi-Fi has been solid, thankfully.)
@Lukas Right, and then because it was Apple you could count on them to update the software on both ends once the spec was finalized.
@Adrian Yep, and AirPort is not twice the price of the newer mesh products.
When you have a heterogeneous environment, most of these "Apple platform advantages" are often rendered moot as the non Apple devices cannot always take advantage of some or all features offered. Case in point, while printer sharing should work cross platform and drive sharing probably does too...you can't even manage your AC AirPort/Time Capsule with Windows devices (as far as I can tell, AirPort Utility for Windows stopped at version 5.6.1 and it doesn't work with AC devices
https://support.apple.com/kb/DL1547?locale=en_US) and no models of AirPort are supported on Linux devices, Android phones/tablets, etc....
AirPort Utility as value added controller would be an excellent idea, the fact there's no way to tweak your settings without an app is stupid. If I can expound for a moment on this specific point. I've owned quite a few routers over the years. For several reasons really. One, it's part of my job to familiarize myself with this market; two, I support friends'/family's networking setups as well and three, it's become a bit of a hobby of mine to experiment with consumer networking gear. While hardware will get purchased depending on a host of criteria given (client, location, price, etc), I've settled on a couple hard rules:
First rule: Must have web based management option, otherwise instant "no buy".
Second rule: Strong preference for devices compatible with alternative firmware.
While rule two is not an instant "no buy", it is still important as you never know when your vendor will drop support....I have owned Apple gear in the past, and these limitations were part of the reason I moved on from it:
A. Buy router, computing platform changes and now I have no easy way to manage device.
B. Buy router, needs change over time, Apple doesn't add new features to support such needs.
Honestly, besides Time Machine support and AirPlay, what do these Apple networking devices really offer as differentiators? In my own use, I never grokked the importance of the former, given Carbon Copy Cloner is a better option for most serious users, especially once Apple added "versions" to apps, making rolling back document changes no longer require a visit to Time Machine. I can see the usefulness for average users, but I am hesitant to say I've ever known an iPhone, iPad, or even most of my Mac users to ever buy an AirPort or Time Capsule. Shoot, most stick with their combo FIOS/Cable/DSL boxes these last several years. AirPlay is a killer feature honestly, but limiting it to the AirPort Express keeps the market penetration inherently small. I understand why Apple doesn't add the DAC to the larger models, but it does make the need to pay $100 for an Express on top of the likely need for investment in a larger AirPort model a pricey value to dollar evaluation.
While the DAC not being included on AirPort Extreme and Time Capsule was somewhat understandable, the lack of general features on the larger models was very strange. No Wireless to Ethernet Bridge (the Express has ProxySTA allowing this mode to function), no USB tethering for iPhones, no QoS, and....there's a whole list really, but that's a decent enough place to start. The Express was frustrating as it can't do drive sharing, never gained AC support, and was likewise unable to tether an iPhone for Internet access. Well, now we don't have to worry about such concerns....I suppose that's a silver lining. :)
I don't think the AirPort models are the worst networking devices by any means, but rarely were they great. Generally not best in class, generally not least expensive. Yet, they were decent, well rounded for average use, home networking devices. Too bad the general Apple non iPhone release pattern befell the Airport line -- solid specs and decently priced when released, but the hardware would become outdated and the prices would likewise cease to remain particularly competitive as hardware aged, development finally stagnating to point of unofficial abandonment as the years dragged on and on and on. At least Apple decided to finally end the suspense this time unlike with the Mac mini and Mac Pro lines....