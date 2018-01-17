App Store Trials: No More Free IAPs?

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 [Tweets] [Favorites]

Markus Müller-Simhofer:

Apple no longer allows free IAPs? Oh wow. I’m glad we got ours approved before this change. This basically means the option to offer free trials via non-consuming IAPs is dead. It’s also no longer possible to offer upgrades via free IAPs. We use this for recent customers.

Drew McCormack:

Huh? I thought Apple were promoting this as a solution for free trials.

Markus Müller-Simhofer:

The biggest issues with trials via IAPs are: 1. Users have to click a system Buy button to get a free IAP 2. Users thought they started a subscription 3. No way to reset the trial after eg a year. 4. MAS IAPs have many issues, better to not encounter them right after installation

Max Seelemann:

This. And no way to help through support. No way to re-trial after major updates. No way to make promotions with extended trials.

Markus Müller-Simhofer:

In one WWDC session the presenter mentions that the new iOS DeviceCheck framework can be used to secure a free trial. Now that this framework is available, I can imagine that Apple would prefer it.

Apple is currently promoting apps with free trials, but these seem to be based on subscriptions (which aren’t allowed for all apps) rather than in-app purchases. It does seem like the DeviceCheck framework would make it possible to implement trials, with the tracking handled by your server instead of Apple’s. If this is in fact recommended, it’s a mystery to me why Apple wants trials to be handled out-of-band so that they are inconsistent from app to app.

There doesn’t seem to be a corresponding workaround for offering upgrades, either.

And, as always, it’s disappointing that news about major policy changes arrives through Twitter rather than official channels.

Previously: App Store Introductory Pricing, Omni’s IAP Trials and Upgrade Discounts.

